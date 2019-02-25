Oscars 2019: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Stuns on Academy Awards Red Carpet

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke wore a stunning dress on the red carpet ahead of the 91st Academy Awards Sunday.

Before walking in front of the cameras outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Clarke shared a photo on Instagram to praise the team that put together her violet look.

“My HEROS!!!!!!! These incredible human beans have turned me from “I can barely wake up” to a sparkly purple parmer violet preened to perfection,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Clarke tagged stylist Petra Flannery, manicurist Jenna Hipp, hairstylist Jenny Cho, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey and Dolce & Gabbana Beauty.

“Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine [Oscar 2019] evening….. let the good times roll,” Clarke wrote in another Instagram post, referring to her new hair color for the night.

In that same Instagram post, Clarke added two hashtags “I legitimately can’t pee in this dress” and “but who cares it’s the goddamn Oscars.”

Aside from Game of Thrones, Clarke also starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which was nominated for the Best Visual Effects Oscar.

During her interview with Ryan Seacrest, Clarke only briefly discussed the final season of Game of Thrones. She said viewers will experience “shock,” adding, “It’s going to be huge.”

“It took us a very long time for us to shoot this one for a very good reason,” Clarke added.

Before the Oscars, HBO released a new teaser for its 2019 programming, including another clip from Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season. One of the scenes include Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) looking up at something and another had a dragon flying over soldiers.

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie,’” HBO chief Richard Plepler explained in a recent interview. “They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

After filming on the new season wrapped last summer, Clarke shared an emotional farewell on Instagram.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” Clarke wrote. “It’s been a trip [Game of Thrones] thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing.”

Game of Thrones‘ new season debuts on Sunday, April 14.

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images