‘Notting Hill’ Actress Emma Chambers Dead at 53

Actress Emma Chambers, best known for her role in Notting Hill, has died. She was 53.

Chambers' agent, John Grant, told Deadline that the actress died of natural causes.

"We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress Emma Chambers," Grant said. "Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected."

Chambers played Honey Thacker, the sister of Hugh Grant's character, in Notting Hill. She also played Alice Tinker in the BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley from 1994 to 2007.

Emma Freud, who did script work on Notting Hill, paid tribute to the late actress on Twitter by sharing some kind words.

"Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53," Freud wrote. "We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being."

Fans of her work also sent out their thoughts and condolences on Twitter.

"So very sad to hear Vicar of Dibley star Emma Chamber has died," one fan wrote. "She brought so many laughs and smiles to so many people. There will never be another Alice!"

Another fan added, "Saddened to hear of Emma Chamber's untimely death. Fantastic comedienne [and] a favourite of my childhood/teen years as Alice in the Vicar of Dibley. She will be sorely missed."

