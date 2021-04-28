Nicole Kidman Wears Lucille Ball Wig in New Photos From Set of 'Being the Ricardos'

✖

Nicole Kidman was recently photographed wearing a Lucille Ball wig while on the set of Being the Ricardos, a forthcoming drama film about the late comedy actress. In the photos, Kidman can be seen sporting a bright orange wig that matches Ball's iconic ginger hair. Kidman is also wearing what appears to be a bright blue pants suit with a broach pinned on the vest. There is no denying, from the few images we've seen so far, Kidman seems to have Ball's look down.

Co-staring with Kidman in Being the Ricardos is Javier Bardem, who will play Desi Arnaz, Ball's husband both on-screen and off. The film "takes place over the course of a week" during the production of the couple's classic sitcom, I Love Lucy, and fins Ball and Arnaz encountering "a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage." Being the Ricardos will also feature J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man) and Nina Arianda (Billions) as William Frawley and Vivian Vance, respectively. Frawley and Vance are the actors who played Ethel and Fred Mertz, Lucy and Ricky's best friends.

Being the Ricardos is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, who is an acclaimed screenwriter and filmmaker, having received numerous awards from other biographical-based films such as The Social Network, Moneyball, Steve Jobs, and The Trial of the Chicago 7. Notably, Being the Ricardos is not considered to be an official biopic, rather, it is a fictional story set during Ball and Arnez's real life. The film is being produced at Amazon Studios, which could mean that it will land on Amazon Prime before streaming anywhere else, but that is merely speculative at this point.

In a previous interview with Variety, Kidman spoke about taking on the task of portraying Ball, and revealed that she was excited to get the offer. "I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to give it a go,'" she said. "With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier ... that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it."

Kidman went on to reveal that she has been prepping for the role by watching lots of old I Love Lucy episodes. I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her," she told the outlet. "She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this."