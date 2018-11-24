New ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Details Revealed by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has released a new synopsis for IT: Chapter Two, promising even more shape-shifting terror in the second installment.

IT: Chapter Two picks up 27 years after last year’s horror masterpiece Stephen King’s IT. Accordingly, the main characters have been re-cast as adult actors, who will reunite in the town of Derry, Maine to face off against Pennywise once again.

“Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, IT: Chapter Two brings the characters — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film,” the synopsis reads, according to a report by Comicbook.com.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for this exciting new story. IT: Chapter Two tells the second half of the tale laid out in King’s 1,138-page-long horror novel published in 1986. Having forgotten their experience through the magic of growing older, the main characters come back together to re-examine their shared trauma and try to dispel the monster once and for all.

The 2017 film starred Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie and Wyatt Oleff as Stanley. In the sequel, the same roles will be taken up by James McAvoy, Jay Ryan, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean, respectively.

The younger version of the cast will return, presumably for flashbacks or dream sequences. In addition, Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise the clown. He spoke to Collider recently about the massive shift in dynamic on set between films.

“Off camera, I get to hang out with the entire adult cast now. It’s weird and it’s surreal because some of them are really big stars and they’re coming in to your thing,” he said. “They’re stepping into the thing that me and Andy and the kids did. They’re joining the band, in a way. They’re excited, and I just had a lot of fun hanging out with all of them. It’s going to be a very different shooting experience with all adults, for sure, but it will be fun. They’re all really cool and talented people, so I think they will bring a lot to the table.”

Of course, Skarsgard has gotten even more success portraying figures from King’s fictional universe since It came out last year. He starred in this year’s Hulu original series, Castle Rock, which remixed many of King’s characters and concepts for a fresh supernatural drama. The show has already been picked up for season 2, though it is not clear whether Skarsgard will be returning.

Either way, there is plenty to look forward to. IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on Sept. 6, 2019.