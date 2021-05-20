Netflix Brings R.L. Stine's 'Fear Street' to Life in First Trailer for Trilogy Set to Premiere This Summer

✖

Netflix is bringing R.L. Stine's Fear Street series to life in the first trailer for a new movie trilogy that is set to premiere this summer. The new trailer gives fans a glimpse at each one of the films, which take place in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio over the course of three different time periods: 1994, 1978, and 1666. The series also features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, as well as what appears to be a Drew-Barrymore-in-Scream-esque cameo from her Stranger Things co-star Maya Hawke.

The Fear Street trilogy is directed by Leigh Janiak, from stories and screenplays she wrote with Phil Graziadei, Kyle Killen, Kate Trefry, and Zak Olkewicz. "We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer," Janiak said in a statement published by Variety. "It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way — back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978 and 1666!"

3 movies. 3 weeks. 1 killer story. Experience the FEAR STREET trilogy — from director Leigh Janiak and based on the books by R.L. Stine — on Netflix this July 🔪 pic.twitter.com/0GRCmyhPfQ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 19, 2021

Stine, who wrote the book series the films are based on, also issued a statement, saying, "Fear Street fans are in for a treat — and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills — and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the screams are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

In addition to Sink and Hawke, the Fear Street trilogy cast also includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Community actress Gillian Jacobs. Other cast members are featured as well, such as Darrell Britt-Gibson, Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, and Ryan Simpkins. A brief synopsis of the film reads: "In 1994, a group of teenagers find out that the terrifying events that have occurred in their town of Shadyside, Ohio, may be connected to each other, and that they may be the next targets." The Fear Street movies will debut over the course of three weeks, beginning in July, meaning fans will not have to wait long to see how the series wraps up.