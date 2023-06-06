'Mending the Line': Sinqua Walls Seemingly Flirts With Perry Mattfeld in Exclusive Clip

Sinqua Walls is on the rise in Hollywood and is tackling a new role in his latest movie. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the film Mending the Line, and the clip shows a man named John Colter (Walls) talking to a librarian named Lucy (Perry Mattfeld). John seems to flirt with Lucy when he asks for a book about fishing. Lucy doesn't respond to the flirtation and instead gives John a copy of The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway. What Lucy didn't realize was the book features a man who suffers a war injury — and with John being a veteran wounded in battle, it's not the book he's looking for.

As the official synopsis states, Mending the Line tells the story of "John Colter (Walls), a wounded veteran, returns to the States still carrying the demons of war, hauntingly disturbed by the everyday expectations of friendships and love interests. In Livingston, Montana, he meets Ike (Brian Cox), a surly, headstrong fly-fisherman more than twice his age, and Lucy (Mattfeld), a talented photographer turned librarian who reads aloud to veterans, both struggling in their own way. While getting treatment for his wounds, both physical and psychological, Colter wants only to re-enlist, to have something to die for. But the real challenge is finding something to live for." Mending the Line, which is directed by Joshua Caldwell, also stars Patricia Heaton and Wes Studi.

Walls has been busy this year as he has appeared in two movies. The 38-year-old actor can be seen in the Prime Video film Nanny and the Hulu film White Men Can't Jump. Walls is also set to appear in the upcoming movie The Blackening which will be released in theatres on June 16.

Cox's appearance in Mending the Line comes after his run on the HBO series Succession came to an end. The 77-year-old actor played Logan Roy in the series that lasted four seasons and 39 episodes. He was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won a Golden Globe Award for his role in Succession. Mattfeld is known for appearing on The CW series In the Dark for four seasons. She recently starred in the movie A Little White Lie, which also features Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Aja Naomi King.

Mending the Line will be released in theatres nationwide on June 9.