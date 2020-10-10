Mel Gibson Facing Renewed Backlash for Anti-Semitic Rants After New Movie Trailer Comes Out

The trailer for Mel Gibson's latest movie caused a buzz on social media this week, but probably not for the reason the actor would hope for. In Fatman, Gibson stars as a broken-down and alcoholic Santa Claus, opposite Sons of Anarchy actor Walton Goggins, who plays an assassin hired by a 12-year-old unhappy with a lump of coal. The film's preposterous plot got plenty of attention, it reminded many of Gibson's controversial, anti-Semitic remarks.

Fatman was written and directed by Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms, who cast Gibson as a grizzled Santa Claus who is chased down by Goggins' hitman hired by a disappointed child. Gibson's Chris Cringle is also involved in a partnership with the U.S. military to raise some extra funds on the site. In the trailer, first published on Entertainment Weekly, Goggins' assassin tells Gibson, "I've come for your head, Fatman!" Gibson replies, "You think you're the first? You think I got this job because I'm fat and jolly?" The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 13 and will be available on video on demand on Nov. 17.

Gibson has been very busy lately, appearing mostly in action movies like Dragged Across Concrete and Force of Nature. He also starred in the 2017 family holiday movie Daddy's Home 2 as Mark Wahlberg's on-screen father. His 2016 directing effort Hacksaw Ridge was critically acclaimed and earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director, an award he already won for Braveheart. His next film is set to be a remake of the Western classic The Wild Bunch.