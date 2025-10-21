Major Movie Star Reportedly Blocked From Pursuing James Bond Role

Don’t expect one Marvel leading man to join Her Majesty’s Secret Service anytime soon.

A new report from The Sun says that Tom Holland’s contract with Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a clause stating that he is banned from pursuing any other roles that could “overshadow” his role as Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man in the superhero franchise, so he won’t be playing James Bond as many have speculated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tom can’t play two superheroes, it just won’t happen,” a source told The Sun.

The report also sheds some light on the crew behind the upcoming 26th Bond film, chiefly that Peaky Blinders creator will pen the script, and it will revolve around the dangers of AI.

Supposedly, the film will go into production next April, meaning the team will likely have chosen an actor to play the iconic spy by then.

A source at The Sun also says that the movie’s director, Denis Villeneuve, is fiercely determined to have the next Bond be an unknown Brit, and is currently looking in all places for someone who will step up and make the role his own much like Daniel Craig did when he became Bond in 2006 with Casino Royale all the way up until 2021’s No Time To Die.

“This next Bond movie has to feel bold, fresh and relevant — especially after such a long break. There’s a sense of cautious excitement behind the scenes. They want to modernize Bond without losing that classic swagger — and that’s a tricky balance,” the source said. “Denis isn’t coming in to make a safe Bond film — he’s coming in to redefine what Bond can be. Think scale, style and substance.”