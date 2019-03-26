Lifetime Released Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sequel Movie

Lifetime is pulling back the curtain on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal married life, the network releasing a sequel to its film about their royal love story.

On Monday, the network released the first images of Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance that will detail the royal couple’s journey from engagement to life post marriage.

In one photo, Supernatural‘s Tiffany Smith, portraying the Duchess of Sussex, is shown having the Queen Mary Diamond bandeau placed atop her head prior to her May 19th royal wedding to Prince Harry, portrayed by Genius‘ Charlie Field.

The film, set to be released on Memorial Day, May 27, just over one year after the royal couple tied the knot, is “pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage. Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan’s core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs.”

Becoming Royal follows the network’s May 2018 release of Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which detailed the couple’s early relationship and engagement. The film, which premiered just days before their wedding, was met with mixed reviews from fans, though A+E’s President of Programming, Rob Sharenow announced in February that the mixed success didn’t prevent them from continuing to document Markle and Harry’s relationship.

“Now recently we heard a rumor that our favorite overseas royal couple, Harry and Meghan, are going to have a baby and so what better way to celebrate than with a sequel to our hit film that will air this spring,” he announced at he Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “So I’m pleased to announce that we’ve officially greenlit a new film with the entire production team.”

Along with Smith and Field, who are replacing A Royal Romance‘s royal couple Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal also stars Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Natalie Moon as Layla, James Dreyfus as Leonard, and Bonnie Soper as Diana

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal premieres Memorial Day, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.