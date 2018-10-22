Lebron James Reportedly Joining ‘Friday the 13th’ Reboot as Producer

Lebron James is reportedly joining the Friday the 13th franchise as a producer of a planned reboot for the series.

According to Bloody Disgusting, James and his production company SpringHill Entertainment are said to be working with Vertigo Entertainment on a new launch for the iconic horror movie.

While no official confirmation has been announced, it makes sense that James would want to be a part of rebooting Friday the 13th as he has never been shy about his affinity for Jason Voorhees, the hockey-masked murder who terrorizes the Camp Crystal Lake cabins.

Friday the 13th! Jason Vorhees is one of my favorites. Still don’t understand how he caught people running and he just walked though. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 13, 2010

He also once posted a photo of himself driving around in a Jason mask, captioning it, “Riding around masked up! Hahaha. [Shout out] Jason Voorhees.”

The first Friday the 13th film was released in 1980. It went on to spawn nine sequels, as well as a mash-up film with Jason’s fellow horror film icon Freddy Kruger — 2003s Freddy vs. Jason — and a critically panned reboot in 2009.

Sine then, the franchise has had trouble getting back off the ground. A number of planned follow-up reboots failed to make it past the scripting stage, and a subsequent copyright lawsuit brought the series to a screeching halt.

All of the metaphorical roadblocks may be out of the way at this time, as rumors that James and his production company might join in producing a new reboot are certainly promising.

James is not new to the film world, as he previously appeared as himself in the Amy Schumer film Trainwreck. He also voiced a character in the animated film Smallfoot, and will next appear in a sequel to Space Jam.

Notably, SpringHill Entertainment will co-produce that film as well.

While James — an three-time NBA championship winner — may seem like an unusual person to be involved with making of a Friday the 13th reboot, its not much more unusual than Eastbound and Down star Danny McBride co-writing the new Halloween film.

That pairing seemed very strange to audiences at first as well, but it was clearly a successful move as the Halloween sequel recently earned the record for the highest ever October opening day with $33 million. The film’s three-day intake was nearly a total of $80 million.

At this time, there is no word on when the Lebron James-produced Friday the 13th remake may land in theaters, but it likely would not be until the end of 2019 or sometime in 2020.