‘Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Prequel ‘Leatherface’ Releasing This October

After being stuck in development and suffering subsequent delays for years, the murderous Letherface will finally get to wield his chainsaw yet again.

Film producer Christa Campbell finally revealed Leatherface, the new entry in the long-running slasher series, would be released in October.

Conceived as a prequel to the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Leatherface was shot in Bulgaria in 2015 but was delayed without a new release date, causing fans to question if the film would ever see the light of day.

The film treats the original series as canon while ignoring the events of the remake and another prequel, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. The early synopsis positions the story as a mystery by introducing four possible candidates who could become Leatherface.

To all our leatherface fans out there. The movie will be released in October #texaschainsaw @latigrobman #LEATHERFACE pic.twitter.com/WFbuzyVJSX — christa campbell (@christacampbell) May 13, 2017

Leatherface is directed by Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, based on a script by Seth Sherwood. Jessica Madsen, Lili Taylor, Stephen Dorff, Sam Strike, and Finn Jones will star in the film.

The original Texas Chain Saw Massacre focused on a group of people on a road trip whoare taken captive by a family of cannibals including the infamous Leatherface. Directed by Tobe Hooper, the 1974 film is considered a horror classic and one of the greatest slasher films of all time.

The new film will be releasing more than 40 years after original film, detailing the origin of the killer who will become Leatherface. Check out the synopsis below.

Jessica Madsen plays one of four inmates (Sam Coleman, Sam Strike, James Bloor) who escape from a mental hospital. One of them becomes the title character and iconic slasher. The quartet kidnap a young nurse (played by Vanessa Grasse) and take her on a road trip from hell. Along the way, they are pursued by an equally deranged lawman (Stephen Dorff) out for revenge.

