New ‘Leatherface’ Clip Introduces His Mom

The upcoming Texas Chain Saw Massacre prequel Leatherface will explore the villain’s origins and how his family helped turn him into a killer capable of doing unspeakable things to his victims. In an exclusive Yahoo! Movies clip, meet the matriarch of the Sawyer clan, portrayed by Lili Taylor.

“What attracted me to Leatherface was really talking with [directors] Alex [Bustillo] and Julien [Maury],” Taylor previously revealed of what drew her to the dark film. “When they told me they wanted to do something that was a cross between Terrence Malick, like Badlands and Virgin Suicides, I thought, ‘I’m there.’”

Taylor added, “What I love is this stuff that’s happening with people pushing the genre as far as they can push it, that’s what’s exciting to me.”

In the film, a group of teens escape from a mental institution, wreaking havoc across the Texas countryside with a hostage in tow. Hot on their heels is a local lawman (Stephen Dorff) who has a score to settle with these teens and might be as disturbing as they are.

Of all the various horror franchises over the years, the films that follow The Texas Chain Saw Massacre feature some of the more complicated timelines. The original film earned three sequels, ultimately scoring a remake in 2003. The remake then got a prequel, which isn’t an official prequel to the original 1974. Texas Chainsaw 3D then combined elements from all the different timelines, causing contradictions in the mythology.

Leatherface is meant to act as a prequel to the original film.

Fans can enjoy Leatherface when it hits DirecTV on September 21 and on VOD and in limited theatrical release on October 20.

