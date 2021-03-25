New Photo Revealed of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

✖

Kristen Stewart is starring as Princess Diana in an upcoming movie about the late Royal, titled Spencer, and a new photo of the actress in character has been released. Published by Deadline, the image features Stewert donning a wool jacket over a turtleneck style shirt, while stirring directly into the camera. She is also donning a big, beautiful ring and has a feathered-blonde hairstyle, which Diana was known for in the 1980s.

Spencer tells a dramatized version of a Christmas holiday that Diana spent with the Royal Family at the Sandringham House in Norfolk, England. This was when the former Princess of Wales decided to end her marriage with Prince Charles, the Duke of Edinburgh. The title of the film is in reference to Diana's birthname, Diana Frances Spencer. Spencer is written by Steven Knight (The Girl in the Spider's Web) and directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie). Filming began in January and is currently ongoing. No premiere date has been announced at this time.

‘Spencer’: Second Image Released Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana; ‘Poldark’ Star Jack Farthing To Play Prince Charles https://t.co/ry3KQAS0JO — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 25, 2021

In addition to Stewart, it has been announced that actor Jack Farthing will play Prince Charles in the film. Farthing is most well-known for his role in the BBC One historical drama Poldark. Netflix fans might recognize him, however, from the rom-com Love Wedding Repeat, which he starred in opposite Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn. Other Spencer cast members include Timothy Spall (the Harry Potter franchise), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation).

In a previous interview with InStyle, Stewart revealed that one of the hardest parts of portraying Diana was getting her accent correct. "We don't start shooting until mid-January. The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular," she said at the time. "I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach."

Stweart also shared that she had picked up a number of books about Diana's life, to help her get prepared for her portraying the late Princess. "In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," Stewart said. "It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly." She later added, "I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long."