Kaycee Moore, 'Killer of Sheep' and 'Bless Their Little Hearts' Star, Dies at 77

✖

Kaycee Moore, known for her roles in Killer of Sheep and Bless Their Little Hearts, died on Aug. 13, Variety reports. She was 77 years old. The cause of death remains unknown. Her family hasn't spoken on her death, though an obituary from Watkins Heritage Chapel responded to the loss saying, “Throughout her life Kaycee remained a faithful, spunky and smart woman whose impact will last a lifetime through her art and memories of all those she loved and who loved her.”

Moore gained a majority of her recognition working with famed director Charles Burnett. She earned her first major film role as the wife of main character Stan (Henry G. Sanders) after meeting Burnett while he was still in film school. The now-iconic film went without major recognition at the time of its release but it later grabbed some attention when Burnett received an honorary Academy Award in 2018 for his work highlighting the realities of the American Black experience in Los Angeles during the 1970s. Burnett called on her again to star in another film he had written entitled Bless Their Little Hearts (1983). Directed by Billy Woodberry, Moore starred as Andais Banks in this film following a Black family in Watts, California as they navigated topics like race, money, and gender. She also starred in Julie Dash's acclaimed film Daughters of the Dust as well as the movie Ninth Street. Killer of Sheep, Bless Their Little Hearts, and Daughters of the Dust were preserved in the Library of Congress' National Film Registry, further immortalizing her contribution to the art world and its depictions of American Black life.

In addition to her work on screen, Moore was a known philanthropist. She worked with the Sickle Cell Disease Association as the executive director of the Kansas City chapter between 1994-1998. Moore is survived by her siblings Margaret Hall, Angie Ruth Wesley, Francis Collier, and Jimmie Collier; two children, John Moore III, and Michelle Swinton; three grandchildren, Marque Dixon, Shanell Swinton and Charles Swinton, Jr.; a team of great-grandchildren, Cameron, Landon, Gabrielle, and Nicole.