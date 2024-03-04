'Gremlins' Star Dies From 'Massive Heart Attack': Mark Dodson Was 64

The voice of many iconic characters, from the Gremlins to some Star Wars favorites, across the years has died. Mark Dodson's voice could be heard across various media over the years and he was reportedly even out at a horror convention in Indiana when his death occurred.

According to TMZ, Dodson's daughter reported him dead after suffering what she called a "massive heart attack" after checking into his hotel for the event. He reportedly passed in his sleep.

Many fans will remember Dodson for his first big screen experience courtesy of Return of the Jedi. His voice brought Jabba the Hutt's tiny creature buddy and pet Salacious Crumb to life, even if his screen time was short after Jabba is toppled. This opened the door for his more substantial role in 1984's Gremlins and its 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2. He gave voice to all the Mogwai or Gremlins throughout both films. The only one he didn't bring to life was the Brain Gremlin in the sequel, famously voiced by Odd Couple star Tony Randall.

Dodson can also be heard in Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, George Romero's Day of the Dead, Darkwing Duck, The Force Awakens, and most recently the Ghostrunner series of games.

His daughter told the outlet that her father "never ceased making me proud" and she's pleased his legacy will live on with her and her children. Rest in peace.