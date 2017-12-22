'Jumanji' Theme Park Coming in 2023

A Jumanji theme park will be opening in the spring of 2023, according to a report by Deadline. The park will be at The Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Chessington, England. It will be the first theme park to be based on the massive Jumanji franchise, and will presumably help push for more Jumanji-related media in the future.

"The World of Jumanji" will reportedly cost $20.5 million to construct. It is the result of a deal between Columbia Pictures Location Based Entertainment and Merlin Entertainments. Sony has released a couple of mock-up images to show what the park might look like, but it's not clear how far along construction actually is at this point. However, we have some details on the key features fans can look forward to in less than a year.

Visitors will reportedly enter the park through a "portal," simulating the way movie characters were pulled into the game's world in the movies. They will need to push through some ominous, overgrown features before getting into the park proper. From there, they should be able to see a 55-foot-tall version of the Jaguar Shrine from the first movie.

The park's creators say they intend to reveal more details about the major rides and attractions as the opening draws closer – presumably to drum up interest. For now, Chessington executive Tim Harrison-Jones told reporters: "What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit Jumanji film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen. We know what it takes to create the ultimate adventure for our guests, spread over 128acres the Resort already delivers surprises around everyone corner with over 40 wild rides and attractions, zoo with over 1,000 majestic animals and two themed hotels, plus glamping!"

Jeffrey Godsick, an executive for Sony Pictures Entertainment, added: "After being entertained by the films for so many years, fans now have the chance to experience Jumanji in a whole new dimension and we are thrilled to be going on this exciting adventure with the creative team at Chessington as Jumanji further expands with its very own themed land."

Jumanji is in the midst of a resurgence on the big screen and in some smaller venues. The original film debuted in 1995, and it was revived with a new cast in 2017. There are now three live-action films, an animated series, a board game and a handful of video games. The first movie is available now on Hulu, while Welcome to the Jungle is available on Starz. They are all available on digital stores for rental or purchase.