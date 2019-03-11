‘John Wick: Chapter Three’ Gets Official Release Date

John Wick: Chapter Three has officially been given a release date.

The third installment of the Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise is set to hit theaters on May 17, 2019, according toTHR. This marks the first time that a John Wick movie has been given a summer release.

At this time, the upcoming film is the only studio project with that release date. However, earlier that month, Disney is set to release a new Avengers movie and Sony's TriStar is unveiling its adaptation of The Rosie Project.

John Wick: Chapter Three is being directed by Chad Stahelski. Back in June, the filmmaker released plot details about the next movie. Stahelski told Independent that the third installment will look to take a deeper dive into Wick's world and provide explanations.

"We are going to put in something about the High Table, how that all works. We're going to put in something about where John comes from, and where he wants to go. I don't want to say too much more, but it will be a nice completion to Mr. Wick's journey," he said.

In case you haven't seen the first two, or maybe forgot, the High Table represents those who oversee the organization of assassins from which John Wick has been banished. Up to this point, all that is known about the High Table is that it is led by Ian McShane's character.

The first John Wick film, which was directed by Stahelski and David Leitch, debuted in October 2014 and grossed $88 million. The sequel, directed by Stahelski, grossed $171 million worldwide in its February 2017 release.

