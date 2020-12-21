John Wayne Movies Airing on INSP This Week as Part of Month-Long Celebration

INSP is inviting viewers to spend their Christmas with The Duke himself. This week, leading into Christmas Day and the end of 2020, the digital cable and satellite TV channel is hosting a John Wayne marathon featuring some of his best-known films. Dubbed the "Westerns All the Way: A John Wayne Movie Month," the marathon officially kicked off on Dec. 4 with an airing of the 1967 film El Dorado, and it has continued throughout the month of December, Cowboys & Indians reports. Over the past several weeks, fans of the veteran Hollywood actor have been able to enjoy broadcasts of everything from 1944's Tall in the Saddle to 1973's Cahill U.S. Marshal to 1949's Fighting Kentuckian. Other titles featured in the marathon have included Angel and the Badman (1947), The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962), and Rio Lobo (1970). With December now nearing a close, and likewise 2020, INSP is continuing the marathon. This week and heading into early next week, viewers will be able to watch McLintock!, The Cowboys, Chisum, Big Jake, Hondo, and True Grit, which will conclude the month-long marathon on Monday, Dec. 28. You can see the full lineup, including when each film is set to air, below. You can also scroll down to see how you can access INSP.

'McLintock!' (1963) When to watch: Friday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring: John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara and also co-star's Wayn's son Patrick Wayne, Stefanie Powers, Jack Kruschen, Chill Wills, and Yvonne DeCarlo "Rancher GW McLintock has a whole passel of troubles. Though wealthy and newly-single, he's battling corrupt government officials, dealing with homesteaders, and more. Now, he faces his biggest challenge. His wife, Katherine is back, bent on divorce and custody of their teenage daughter. But GW has other plans. In the midst of gunfights, brawls and an Indian uprising, can he convince his high-society ex to fall in love again?"

'The Cowboys' (1972) When to watch: Saturday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring: John Wayne, Bruce Dern, Colleen Dewhurst, Robert Carradine, Slim Pickens, and other Western favorites "Shortly before a cattle drive, rancher, Wil Anderson's cowhands quit to try and strike it rich in the gold mines. Now he must turn a group of schoolboys into cowboys fast, because rustlers are on their tail."

'Chisum' (1970) When to watch: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. ET

Starring: John Wayne, Forrest Tucker, Ben Johnson, Lynda Day George, Patric Knowles, Glenn Corbett, Geoffrey Deuel, and Christopher George "John Wayne is Chisum, a rancher who takes on a greedy and underhanded land developer bent on controlling the county, starting with Chisum's land and livestock. Chisum is one of the last truly classic Westerns, bringing to life iconic characters of America's Western heritage. It's filled with all the action you love, from gunfights to stampedes, true good guys battling unrepentant bad guys, and not to mention a hint of romance!"

'Big Jake' (1971) When to watch: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET

Starring: John Wayne and his sons Patrick and Ethan as well as Christopher Mitchum "In 1909, rancher, Big Jake McCandles returns home to his estranged wife and sons, and learns his grandson has been kidnapped by brutal John Fain and his gang. Though a posse heads out, there's only one man brave enough to fight Fain—Big Jake."

'Hondo' (1953) When to watch: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Starring: John Wayne and Geraldine Page "An Army dispatch rider becomes the protector of an abandoned woman and her young son. The Apaches intend to make this woman and child their own…but first they'll have to get through Hondo!"

'True Grit' (1969) When to watch: Monday, Dec. 28 at 12:30 a.m. ET

Starring: John Wayne, Glen Campbell, and Kim Darby "Out to avenge her father's murder, gutsy, young Mattie Ross hires U.S. Marshal, Rooster Cogburn, to hunt the killer, who has escaped deep into Indian Territory. It's a dangerous mission, and in spite of Rooster's objections, Mattie goes along."