John Cena Gets Dragged Into 'Dicey Mercenary Work' in 'Freelance' Exclusive Clip

John Cena's new action-comedy movie Freelance opens this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip from the film. In the movie, Cena plays Mason Pettits, a former military man who has since retired from the service and is working as a lawyer while living in the suburbs with his wife and daughter. One day, an old military buddy of Mason's, played by Christian Slater, shows up to offer him a bodyguard opportunity that Mason feels is more of a "dicey" mercenary job than it appears. Check out the full clip below!

A synopsis of the film details, "Ex-Special Forces operative Mason Pettits (John Cena) is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he's reluctantly recruited by former military buddy Sebastian Earle (Christian Slater) to take on a simple freelance gig providing security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie). He begrudgingly escorts Claire on assignment to interview a ruthless – but impeccably dressed – dictator Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba), when a military coup breaks out just as she's about to get the scoop of a lifetime. Now, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other in order to make it out alive!"

Freelance is directed by Pierre Morel (Taken, Peppermint) from a script by Jacob Lentz. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Morel about working on the film, and he had high praise for his A-list cast. Noting that Cena, Brie, and Raba were all "very, very professional," Morel noted that they did have some room for doing a bit of improv, which helped with the on-screen chemistry between them all.

"I think Juan Pablo, who is the dictator, has more latitude in his character to play improv. So he did that well," Morel said. "But Alison and John, they're entertainers, they're comedic people from the get go. They know the timing, they know where it lands. They know exactly how it plays. So after rehearsing, we got, okay, this is the tone, this is the time. That's great. And then when I say, 'Cut,' we say they don't cut, and John continues riffing about stupid things that we have in the blue person in the end, for instance. But yeah, it was a lot of fun. It was really a lot of fun." Freelance opens in theaters this Friday, Oct. 27.