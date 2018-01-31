Jim Parsons Joins Zac Efron in Ted Bundy Movie

The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons has joined Zac Efron in the Ted Bundy centered movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.

The movie, which is currently filming in Covington, Kentucky, is said to tell the story of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy, who took credit for having killed at least 30 people, mostly women and young girls, between 1974 and 1978 across seven states, crimes that earned him three death sentences. In 1989, he died in the electric chair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Parsons is slated to take on the role of Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor of the 1979 Miami trial that finally convicted Bundy of his crimes.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will allegedly focus on “how a man’s routine traffic stop spirals out of control when he’s brought up on criminal charges, a process that reveals his vast crimes.”

The script was penned by Michael Werwie and is being produced by Michael Costigan, Michael Simkin, Ara Keshishian and Nicolas Chartier, with Joe Berlinger acting as director for the film. John Malkovich is set to portray Judge Edward Cowart, Lily Collins is said to be taking on the role of Bundy’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, while Jefferey Donovan is slated to portray Bundy’s attorney, John O’Connell.

Director Berlinger is no stranger to showcasing disturbing subject matter in his films, having directed the Paradise Lost documentary trilogy, which told the story of the West Memphis Three, who were jailed for the triple murders of children in the early ’90s. Based on the successes of his documentary films, Berlinger was tapped to direct the sequel to The Blair Witch Project, one of the most successful found footage horror movies of all time.