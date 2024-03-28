Jeremy Allen White In Talks to Play Bruce Springsteen in New Movie

Jeremy Allen White is reportedly the first choice to play Bruce Springsteen in a new biopic. According to a report by Deadline, filmmaker Scott Stuber is producing a movie about Springsteen's rise to fame with writer and director Scott Cooper. Their first choice to play The Boss is rising star White, who is fresh off a slew of award wins for his role on The Bear.

Stuber has reportedly chosen this biopic carefully as his first project since leaving Netflix Film, teaming up with Cooper who will write and direct. The movie will be an adaptation of a Springsteen biography published last year by Warren Zanes. The movie will share the book's title: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and the story will focus specifically on the creation of Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska.

(Photo: Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images/Mark and Colleen Hayward/Getty Images)

White is Stuber and Cooper's first choice for the role, but the actual negotiation process has not begun yet. Insiders said that A24 may work on the movie, which would make White an easy fit after his acclaimed performance last year in The Iron Claw. Of course, White is in high demand right now, and there's no guarantee that he will get this role or that he will take it.

Zanes' book focused in on Nebraska because of how it stood out from Springsteen's other work, but that turned out to be the starting point for a very unique and interesting portrait of the artist. Zane interviewed Springsteen and many other people involved in the making of the album, stitching together information from the time of its release with revelations that came later in Springsteen's life. All the while, he made the case that Nebraska is actually Springsteen's most important album.

The movie will have a more narrative approach to this saga. Cooper transitioned from acting to writing and directing a decade and a half ago, and is best known today for his 2009 movie Crazy Heart. He also directed The Johnny Depp drama Black Mass in 2015, and most recently directed The Pale Blue Eye in 2022.

Springsteen is reportedly heavily involved in this project, which is probably welcome news for fans eager to see an earnest portrayal of this rock legend. Zanes' book is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. The film adaptation is in the development stage, but there's no telling when we'll get to see it for ourselves.