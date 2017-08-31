Listen to the First Tracks From the ‘IT’ Soundtrack

Recent weeks have given audiences quite a few glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King‘s It, but a soundtrack can make or break those visuals throughout the course of a film. In anticipation of the new film, two new tracks from the soundtrack, composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, have made their way online. Listen to the new songs below!

When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Wallfisch explained, “Every now and again, you come across a movie where the storytelling is so powerful, the subtext so visceral, the synergy between director, narrative and actors so palpable, that as a composer you can feel the music being energized by something so much bigger than what’s just on the screen.”

“Creating a score to tell the story of a shape-shifting antagonist of unimaginable evil that can only be defeated when a group of individuals come together as one required metamorphic themes, extremes of sonic irreverence and heartfelt quiet, and, most importantly, a musical language that strived to be constantly informed by the profound emotional truth driving the heartbeat of the filmmaking,” the composer added.

The score for It is only one of many big projects the composer worked on this year, having crafted the score for Annabelle: Creation and this fall’s Blade Runner 2049.

The soundtrack to the film, which contains a whopping 38 tracks, will be released on September 8, the same day that the film opens.

The storyline revolves around a group of young kids in Derry, Maine who come face-to-face with their worst fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. The cast of IT includes Bill Skarsgård, Javier Botet, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague and Logan Thompson.

Last week, one of the film’s producers revealed that the film would screen in IMAX theaters in select locations, which will allow audiences to endure the horrific visuals and creepy sounds in the biggest and loudest possible conditions, ensuring a memorable experience.

It lands in theaters on September 8.