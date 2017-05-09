Hitler Rides A Dinosaur In Ridiculous ‘Iron Sky’ Sequel Trailer

In the world of genre film, sometimes it appears as though all a movie needed to get the go-ahead is an absurd logline. For example, the plot of 2012’s Iron Sky featured Nazis who, after being defeated in World War II, fled to the moon to plan the complete destruction of planet earth. That film’s sequel, Iron Sky: The Coming Race, looks just as absurd, as it involves Adolf Hitler riding a dinosaur.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“Twenty years after the events of Iron Sky, the former Nazi Moonbase has become the last refuge of mankind. Earth was devastated by a nuclear war, but buried deep under the wasteland lies a power that could save the last of humanity – or destroy it once and for all. The truth behind the creation of mankind will be revealed when an old enemy leads our heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth. To save humanity they must fight the Vril, an ancient shapeshifting reptilian race, and their army of dinosaurs.”

As you can see in the trailer, this film leans far more into the campy and ludicrous elements of genre films instead of trying to convey anything at all believable, but that absurdity appeals to many genre fans.

The Iron Sky franchise follows in the footsteps of films like The Human Centipede, where its mere description causes many fans to want to check it out with the sole intention of seeing how a film could pull that off. That film featured a sadistic surgeon who surgically attached people’s faces to other people’s posteriors in hopes of creating a surgical abomination.

The sci-fi Nazi films also lean into the exploitation elements of cinema, in a similar vein to what Robert Rodriguez and Danny Trejo have been doing with the Machete films. Much like Iron Sky, Machete embraces offensive characters and stereotypes, hoping to deflate racism by having the victims seek revenge on those who oppress them.

It’ll be hard for any movie to top the premise of “Hitler riding a dinosaur,” but it’s possible that the film might squander the absurdity and be forgotten amidst other exploitation films.

Iron Sky: The Coming Race hits select theaters February 14, 2018.

