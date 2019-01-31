Illinois Police Department Puts ‘Frozen’ Character Elsa ‘Under Arrest’ for Bringing Polar Vortex

The Polar Vortex that made it’s way across the U.S. is postponing the day-to-day routine for millions of Americans, and law enforcement are taking action by arresting Elsa, the Queen of Arendell, and putting her behind bars.

Someone has to take the blame, right? The popular character gained rapid popularity when the movie Frozen released on Nov. 27, 2013. Since then, popular photos of the Disney princess being arrested for cold temperatures have been captured and shared across several social media outlets.

According to CBS News, these photos were originally taken in 2015 for the Hanahan police department in South Carolina, but an Illinois police department recently took to Facebook and shared the photos.

“Due to the EXTREME COLD weather, all criminal activity and acts of stupidity and foolishness has been cancelled … Even Elsa has been placed under arrest with NO BOND until further notice. Thank you for your attention and understanding to this matter. Respectfully, the McLean Police Dept.” the caption read.

The photographer said the pictures were originally taken for a local company who provide characters for children’s birthday parties.

The Polar Vortex caused extreme temperatures in states like Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and more, which caused the United States Postal Service to suspend their deliveries to more than 100 zip codes.

“Weather forecasters are warning of dangerously cold conditions in parts of the nation. Some places could see wind chill readings as low as 60 below zero,” the service wrote in a press release.

Also, more than 2,000 flights were cancelled, and 1,000 of those flights involved the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The popular Fox show, Empire, put their production on hold as well. The family of Lyons and the rest of the cast and crew film their series in Chicago, where temperatures are expected to plunge below the base camp at Mount Everest.

The weather is so cold in certain places that experts are even cautioning being outside for more than 10 minutes at a time.

FOX News’ Senior Meteorologist, Janice Dean, said, “You really can’t be outside for longer than minutes because your face will freeze in these types of temperatures.”

The National Weather Service has encouraged those who are traveling outside to breathe shallow breaths, avoid talking and are suggesting people just keep their mouths shut all together.

“These are record-breaking cold air temperatures, with wind chill values not seen in the 21st century in Iowa,” said the Des Moines office who published details on the storm. “With wind chill values exceeding -40 degrees frostbite can occur within 10 to 15 minutes. The prolonged nature of this event, with the cold air lasting several mornings and days, will amplify the dangerous impacts.

The NWS is suggesting everyone keep a close eye on children, elderly people and pets, due to deaths that have already taken place.

