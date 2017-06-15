Netflix Releases Trailer For Hulk Hogan Sex Scandal Documentary

With crime documentaries like Making a Murderer and The Keepers, Netflix has made a strong dent in the subgenre.

This week, the streaming service released a trailer for its newest documentary, Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, and fans are beyond excited to see it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nobody Speak isn’t like many other crime properties, as it doesn’t revolve around a murder or missing persons case. Instead, this new film dives into former WWE superstar Hulk Hogan‘s sex tape scandal.

In 2012, Gawker released a video of Hulk Hogan engaging in sexual acts with Heather Clem, wife of radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge.

What followed was a series of court cases, spanning multiple years, where Hogan sued Bubba, Heather, and Gawker.

More: Ryback Is Hoping For Hulk Hogan To Return To WWE

Billionaire Peter Thiel helped Hogan fund his $100M lawsuit against Gawker, who had been wronged by the site as well.

The film tells the story of this case, and how the billionaires in the US are taking a strong stand against the media, specifically attacking the freedom of the press.

Brian Knappenberger directed the film, and it is scheduled to debut on Netflix on June 23.

Up Next: Netflix Download Limitations Causing Grumbles