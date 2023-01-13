'House Party' Stars DC Young Fly and Rotimi on Being 'Free' in New Movie (Exclusive)

House Party, out in theatres now, is a reboot of the movie of the same name that came out in 1990 and featured the hip-hop group Kid 'n Play (Christoper Reid and Christopher Martin). While it's only the opening weekend, House Party seems to be enjoyed by the fans thus far. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to House Party Stars DC Young Fly and Rotimi who shared their thoughts on the film when they saw it during a special screening in Atlanta.

"They allowed us to just be free," DC Young Fly exclusively told PopCulture. "And not only that, the energy was felt, that same energy that the old House Party had. We kept that energy. That was the only thing that we had to try to recreate, was that feeling from the beginning to the end. We want that same energy and I felt like we accomplished it."

DC Young Fly and Rotimi play characters that pay homage to the original House Party. In the movie, DC Young Fly plays Vic, the DJ of the party. His role is similar to that of Martin Lawrence's in the 1990 version. "It's fun because when you have a character that can have different range within itself, it's fun because sometimes you be like you got the tone of the character," DC Young fly explained. "That's cool. He's like that throughout the entire movie, but it's like, 'All right, you going to have to play this, you going to have play the character like this.' So it was fun because Calmatic (House Party director) is great for this to be his debut movie. It didn't feel like it."

Rotimi plays Guile who is one of the villains along with Melvin Gregg and Allen Maldonado. The trio is similar to what Paul Anthony George, Lucien George Jr. and Brian George (part of the music group Full Force) played in the original version.

"It was like, 'Wow, God, you chose me to do something that affected the culture,'" Rotimi said. "And again, doing it with two of my brothers as well, it was so much fun. We were able to just laugh a lot. We were able to just try different things and we all watched the original just to see what elements we could take, what kind of walk can we take, what kind of intimidating but silly vibe. And we were like, how can we make it out like what you would see today? It was a great mix and we had a great time, and it was fun to just be something completely out of my character and just really, really have a good time doing it and show my range as an actor."