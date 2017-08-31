Adam Green Surprises Horror Fans With ‘Hatchet’ Sequel ‘Victory Crowley’

In the world of horror, the ’00s ushered in a new generation of independent filmmakers who tapped into the gruesome and gory special effects of the ’80s as a response to the abundance of CGI effects in horror films of the ’90s.

Of those filmmakers, Adam Green helped lead the charge with his splatterfest Hatchet, which earned two sequels. At a 10th anniversary screening of the original film, the filmmaker surprised audiences by debuting the latest film in the franchise, Victor Crowley. Kane Hodder reprises his role as the backwoods slasher. Check out the teaser above!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“In 2007, forty-nine people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong’s claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past.”

Much like Eli Roth’s Cabin Fever did in 2003, Green’s Hatchet harkened back to the slasher craze of the ’80s while giving audiences gross-out gore to honor filmmakers like Sam Raimi and Peter Jackson.

Another significant component of the ’00s in the world of horror was that advances in filmmaking technology allowed filmmakers to create films with smaller budgets while the growth of the internet allowed fans of films to connect all across the world. It was the passionate fan base of Hatchet, the “Hatchet Army,” that proved the demand for the continuation of the Bayou-based bloodbath.

Green’s passion for horror knows no bounds, going on to direct films like Frozen and Digging Up the Marrow, in addition to Green starring as himself in the horror-themed sitcom Holliston alongside fellow genre filmmaker Joe Lynch.

Victor Crowley doesn’t have an official release date, but Green will tour the country with the film this October, offering special screenings at select theaters that he will personally introduce.