‘Harry Potter’ Weasley Twin Actor Responds to ‘Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion Error

The Weasley twins got mixed up again this weekend, and they revealed that they were not the ones behind the prank this time. In HBO Max’s new special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, fans noted that the producers switched the names of Oliver and James Phelps, who played George and Fred Weasley, respectively. Oliver had a good-natured response on Instagram when the mistake showed up online.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” Phelps wrote with a chain of laughing emojis. “It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.” So far, no one from behind the scenes has come forward to reveal whether this was a mistake or a subtle joke, although there were a few other mistakes that indicate to some fans that this was just another in a long line. Either way, Phelps’ followers laughed along with him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha,” one commented. Another added: “I was so confused watching it. I was like ‘this has got to be a joke.’ It’s funny though haha,” while a third wrote: “I didn’t even notice, not until now. I’ve been Weasleyed.” Several fans posted relevant quotes from the Harry Potter books or movies from times when Fred and George intentionally mixed up their names to confuse their friends and family. Meanwhile, co-star Tom Felton left a comment saying: “It was my doing.”

Return to Hogwarts‘ other big mistake caught more fans’ attention. It was a montage of old photos of the main cast, but one of the throwbacks of Emma Watson was not her. Somehow, a photo of actress Emma Roberts was used in its place without anyone noticing.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

Mistakes aside, the reunion special served its purpose of bringing the franchise’s stars back together to reminisce and reflect on their creation’s legacy. The movies have gotten a lot of bad press in recent years since author J.K. Rowling has become an outspoken anti-transgender rights activist. For some fans, even watching the movies or the reunion special is off-limits since it will financially benefit Rowling.

Return to Hogwarts is streaming now on HBO Max. All 8 Harry Potter movies are there as well, along with both Fantastic Beasts movies.