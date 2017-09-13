‘Halloween’ Sequel Producer Says Fans Can ‘Behead’ Him Over Release Date

After months of relative silence about the upcoming sequel in the Halloween franchise, the past few days have seen some interesting developments, including a guarantee that producer Jason Blum is ready to lay his life on the line for. Blum promised that, were the film not to hit its targeted release date, fans are welcome to “behead” him.

“You can kill me. You can behead me. You can chop my hand off, the prince of horror, you can cut my hand off. That’s on the record,” Blum told The Wrap.

It’s tough to say exactly why the producer was so passionate about his claims that the film will be ready for its announced October 19, 2018 release date, but is perhaps motivated by the lacks of updates. It’s also possible that Blum wanted to assure fans that the Halloween franchise wouldn’t suffer the same fate as another popular franchise, Friday the 13th, which was tentatively shooting this year.

Over the last few years, the Friday the 13th series has suffered many starts and stops, with different directors and writers attached, with the film advancing so far as to put out casting announcements and release dates. Ultimately, the plans have been scrapped and there are no details about if or when the franchise will be revived.

The initial announcement that Blumhouse would produce a new installment in the Halloween franchise came last year, which included the reveal of the October 19 release date. Earlier this year, the filmmaking team of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride was announced, with the duo confessing the film would be set before the 1981 sequel Halloween II.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Green gave a few brief comments while promoting his film Stronger, saying that the intention is to shoot this fall and that series creator, John Carpenter, contributed his thoughts and gave approval of the film’s concept. Additionally, Green hinted that Carpenter would be interested in providing the film with its score.

Another interesting comment made by Green was that the film would be opening on Halloween night of next year, as opposed to October 19, which could have merely been a miscommunication.

Either way, next year is sure to bring some sort of carnage, whether Michael Myers is the perpetrator or Jason Blum is the victim.