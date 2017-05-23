Get Your First Look At ‘Halloween’ Sequel Promotional Art

One of the most shocking announcements in the world of horror this year was that filmmakers Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, known mostly for their comedic work, would helm the upcoming sequel to Halloween. New promo artwork for the sequel has been spotted at Licensing Expo 2017, revealing that Blumhouse, who will produce the film, has tapped into the original film’s iconic poster.

First promo poster for the new HALLOWEEN movie echoes the original’s poster with a few changes.

via @Collider pic.twitter.com/3dqbxzDn98 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) May 23, 2017

As can be seen in the tweet above, the artwork merely features a hand grasping a kitchen knife, mirroring the similar look of the original poster for the 1978 film. The film won’t be released until October of next year, so this artwork is subject to change, but the simplistic approach to the promotional artwork certainly mirrors comments that the filmmakers have made about what to expect from the upcoming sequel.

When speaking with the Empire Film Podcast, writer McBride explained what he hopes to accomplish with the sequel.

“Look at where the Halloween franchise has gone,” McBride said. “There’s a lot of room for improvement. David and I are coming from it as, we are horror fans, and we are humongous fans of John Carpenter and of what he did with the original Halloween, so I think from watching this and being disappointed by other versions of this series, I think we’re just trying to strip it down and just take it back to what was so good about the original.”

Carpenter’s original intentions were to abandon the Michael Myers character completely for Halloween II, a decision the studio disagreed with. The filmmaker agreed to write a script that would continue the adventures of the menacing character, so long as the third film could be free of him. Despite Halloween III: Season of the Witch being an interesting tale of terror that explored other elements of the holiday, fans reacted poorly, which forced the studio to bring back Myers.

The subsequent films explored Myers and his connection to the Thorn Cult, who had captured Michael as a baby and performed a ritual that inhabited with him an evil presence.

McBride continued, “It was just very simple and just achieved that level of horror that wasn’t corny and it wasn’t turning Michael Myers into some supernatural being that couldn’t be killed. That stuff to me isn’t scary. I want to be scared by something that I really think could happen.”

The untitled Halloween sequel will hit theaters October 19, 2018.

