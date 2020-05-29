'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date Revealed

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures made some scheduling announcements last week, including the release date for Godzilla vs. Kong 2. The sequel to the acclaimed 2021 monster flick will premiere on March 15, 2023. Of course, there's plenty of time for more scheduling shakeups between now and then.

Back in March, Variety reported that Godzilla vs. Kong would begin filming in late 2022 in Queensland, Australia. Several other details of the project were announced at that time but on the release date. Finally, we know when we can expect to see it for ourselves, and it's a long way off. The Hollywood Reporter revealed last week that the movie is slated for release in March of 2024 – three full years after Godzilla vs. Kong. There's no telling how this prolonged break will impact plans for a "Monsterverse."

The sequel reportedly has the working title Origins, but its official title has not been announced yet. It will be directed by Adam Wingard – the filmmaker who directed Godzilla vs. Kong, along with several other high-profile movies of the last decade. It will reportedly star actor Dan Stevens in a new role, which makes sense as Stevens and Wingard have worked together before.

The release date was announced alongside a scheduling change for Dune: Part Two. The highly-anticipated sequel was moved from Oct. 20, 2023 to Nov. 17, 2023 on the schedule. This is a minor shift, apparently meant to capitalize on the Thanksgiving holiday, and it is not clear if it has anything to do with the Monsterverse schedule at all.

Meanwhile, Origins isn't the only Monsterverse project in the works. After several teases from producers and studio executives, Legendary announced that it is working on a live-action streaming series set in the Monsterverse for Apple TV+. According to a report by Deadline, Apple has ordered the show to series, and it will include Godzilla himself.

There are more details available about the series than about the next movie in the franchise. The show will reportedly take place shortly after the battle in San Francisco that confirmed the existence of Titans to the entire world. It will follow one family with a mysterious connection to Monarch as they explore the implications of this realization.

The Monsterverse films, including Godzilla vs. Kong are streaming now on HBO Max. There is no release date for the Apple TV+ series just yet, but the next movie is slated for release on March 15, 2024.