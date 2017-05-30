Potential ‘God Particle’ Plot Details Reveal Connections To ‘Cloverfield’ Predecessors

One of the biggest surprises in the world of horror was last year’s 10 Cloverfield Lane, a film whose trailer dropped only two months ahead of its premiere, which was set in the same universe as 2008’s found footage monster movie Cloverfield. Coming later this year is God Particle, another film with a tenuous connection to the other Cloverfield films, and a Reddit user who discovered a plot description online might have found out how the upcoming film ties into the previous sci-fi thrillers.

The plot description reads:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This science-fiction horror thriller is the third film in the Cloverfield monster universe. As a calamitous world war between the United States and the European Union rages, spurred on by an invasion of alien creatures that threatens all of mankind, a group of American astronauts are sent out to space aboard the space station ‘Dandelion’ with a very specific mission: to test out a new Higgs Boson “God” particle accelerator that just might be the key to humanity’s survival. But when the crew, under direction from their captain Ava Hamilton, turns on the device, the Earth seemingly disappears. Realizing their coordinates haven’t changed, the entire crew-including fellow engineer and Ava’s boyfriend, Evan, the boyish Milka, the pious Monk, shaggy-haired ship screw-up, Mundy, and military agents Martinez and Cosbi-now fear that they are truly lost in space and have to prepare to wait out the remainder of their lives [on] this self-sustaining space station.

“Unexpectedly, they are soon contacted by an enemy European spaceship-giving them hope and concerns at the same time. After debate, they agree [to] let the new crew onto their ship, a decision which almost immediately turns tragic when Ava’s boyfriend is poisoned. As the accusations fly amidst increased tensions, the American crew decides to imprison the European astronauts. But when Mundy soon turns up dead as well, Ava must no figure out who the murderers really are…and who anyone can trust as the American crew must battle against each other, as well as with the new intruders, who are soon intent on getting the super weapon on board the ship for their own purposes back on earth.”

UP NEXT: ‘God Particle’ Writer Explains How It Fits Into The ‘Cloverfield’ Universe

The description was discovered through a survey site that polled users about their interest in upcoming films.

Following the Reddit user’s discovery, it was uploaded, but then promptly deleted, potentially because the studio discovered the information had been released.

None of these details give a direct connection to either Cloverfield films, in that this film takes place in outer space and doesn’t feature hiding from monsters, but the tenuous connection to the two previous films goes in line with how God Particle writer described the connected films.

MORE NEWS: ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ Writers Adapting YA Novel ‘Scythe’

Oren Uziel explained, “I don’t think there is one specific thread that makes it a Cloverfield movie, I guess.” In that regard, Cloverfield sounds more like a brand than a specific narrative, falling in line with something akin to The Twilight Zone.

God Particle, also referred to as “Untitled Cloverfield Sequel,” hits theaters October 27.

[H/T Dread Central]