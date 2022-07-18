'Gigli' Streaming? Where to Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Notoriously Bad Movie

For those who can't get enough of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez amid news of the two getting hitch was confirmed, look to their origin story. The newlyweds met on the set of the 2002 film Gigli. Lopez was still married to dance Chris Judd at the time, but that didn't stop her for falling for the actor. They began dating almost immediately and were engaged within months. They called of their 400-attendee wedding just days before their scheduled nuptials in 2003 due to the overwhelming media attention. Months later, they called it off altogether. Lopez and Affleck married other people and started families before divorcing their respective partners. But by 2021, they'd found their way back to each other. They exchanged vows in Vegas on July 16, 2022 and Lopez says they couldn't be happier. Unfortunately, Gigli didn't have the same happily ever after.

In the movie, Gigli (Affleck) is ordered to kidnap the psychologically challenged younger brother of a powerful federal prosecutor. When plans go south, his boss sends in Ricki (Jennifer Lopez), a gorgeous free-spirited female gangster who has her own set of orders to assist with the. But he begins falling for Ricki, who is not only unavailable but also could be a bad for his line of work. The romance comedy opened in theaters amid the couple's 2003 wedding planning and bombed. Critics and audiences alike hated it. It's considered the first major flop of Lopez's colorful acting catalog. And Lopez later said the film's failure damaged things in their relationship.

A CNN film review notes: "If miscasting was a crime, this movie would be proof of a felony. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez fit their characters like a glove -- if the glove in question belonged to O.J. Simpson."

The movie is available on several streaming platforms for those who want to see where their love story began. But not for free on all. Amazon Prime Video subscribers with premium subscriptions can stream it or rent it for $3.99 – or if you're feeling splurgy, buy it for $12.99. fuboTV also has it available free to certain subscribers and for rent for others. Other services where it can be rented include YouTube, AppleTV, Google Play Movie, and Vudu – all of which has the price listed at $3.99.