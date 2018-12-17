Geoffrey Rush On If Captain Barbosa Will Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean

Johnny Depp might be the face of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow. But Geoffrey Rush is definitely the soul, embodying the pirate code as Captain Hector Barbossa.

After playing the villain in The Curse Of The Black Pearl, Rush’s character returned to captain the ship and rescue Jack from the forces of Davy Jones in the closing moments of the second film.

The character continued to ally himself with Jack and the other protagonists until the closing moments of the latest film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the movie!

After learning that newcomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) is the daughter he gave up for adoption years ago, Barbossa sacrifices himself for her safety and kills the devious Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). Barbossa has a heartfelt moment with Carina before the noble act, inspiring her to take on her father’s name.

Rush spoke to Collider about the ending scene and whether his character could make another appearance in the franchise, where curses and death do not seem to be able to keep actors from reprising their roles.

I don’t know about the end of the franchise, but it’s certainly the end for me. I think it would undermine the impact that had on me and that it had on my own daughter, who was working on the film. She was so proud of me, being up on the anchor. It was great! And I think the notion of the selfless sacrifice would be cheapened, if you just suddenly went, “Well, we’ll bring him back because we had the score cards filled out and everybody says they like Barbossa.” They could come up with something, but I said to Jerry Bruckheimer, “I think this is the end for Barbossa.” It’s expanded the world dramatically. To lose an important character is good. Or he could come back like Hamlet’s father, as a ghost, and just annoy Jack with wisdom.

Barbossa was one of the best characters of the franchise and its hard to picture another Pirates movie without his involvement. On one hand, we like his idea of appearing as a ghost, which isn’t out of the realm of possibility for this franchise.

However, such a move would definitely cheapen the sacrifice the character made for his daughter, a truly noble act committed after years of living as an irresponsible pirate.

