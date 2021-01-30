Evangeline Lilly Shades Armie Hammer While Promoting Her Latest Film 'Crisis'

✖

Armie Hammer has been at the center of 2021's biggest celebrity controversy, as a number of young women have come forward accusing him of abuse. Explicit DMs allegedly from Hammer were made public, detailing his desire for “drinking blood,” “cutting toes,” and his alleged cannibalism. "I am 100 per cent a cannibal," Hammer allegedly said in the leaked DMs, and his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich claimed that he wanted "to break my rib and barbecue and eat it." Other ex-partners described Hammer's disregard for consent and controlling behavior.

Since the news broke, many have been wondering how people will handle Hammer's upcoming projects. The first of these is the film Crisis, which is about the opioid crisis and the fall out from a fictional new drug. Hammer stars as an agent tracking a drug trafficking ring. The film boasts an impressive cast including Evangeline Lilly, Gary Oldman, Luke Evans, and Greg Kinnear. Lilly is the first to mention the project, talking about the film poster in a subtly shady new Instagram post.

"I am proud to be a part of a hard-hitting thriller that tackles the issues that surround an industry that profits from addiction (and proud to be in this poster with #GaryOldman.)," Lilly wrote. This strategically leaves out Hammer, who is featured front and center on the poster.

Hammer, who is currently in the midst of a divorce with his wife of 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, is already facing the fallout of this controversy. He was set to star in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, but dropped out. "I’m not responding to these bullsh-t claims," Hammer said," but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic." Hammer claimed that Lionsgate supported his decision. A rep from the studio released a statement saying "Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Additionally, Hammer has dropped out of The Offer, a Paramount+ series about the making of The Godfather, and the upcoming film Gaslit starring Julia Roberts. Josh Duhamel is set to take over Hammer's role in Shotgun Wedding and the other two projects will be recast. Crisis is in theaters on Feb. 26 and available on digital March 5.