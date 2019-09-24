‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Full Official Trailer 2 Released

The newest full-length, official trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has been released, and it is sure to get fans of the iconic drama series excited for the next chapter in the Jesse Pinkman saga. The film picks up after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, and finds Jesse — played by Aaron Paul — seeking the help of his friends Skinny Pete and Badger to try and escape from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The film will debut on Netflix and in theaters in October.

Please Note: Breaking Bad Spoilers Below

Breaking Bad debuted on AMC in 2008, and starred Paul as a drug-addicted dealer who cooked meth with his former high school chemistry teacher, Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston).

The show ran for five seasons, ending in 2013 with Walter freeing Jesse from being held captive by a gang of Nazis before seemingly dying on the floor of a meth kitchen.

El Camino begins right after this moment, with no current indication that Cranston will be reprising his role. There is, however, always the possibility that Walter could be seen in a flashback, but that is currently unconfirmed.

One other former Breaking Bad character fans can expect to see in El Camino is Jonathan Banks, who played Mike Ehrmantraut in the series.

When asked by ET Canada about the possibility of him turning up in the film, Banks replied, “Yes. They’ll hit me in the head for saying this, but yes. Why not? None of those guys hit very hard anyway.”

El Camino is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad, who scripted the film on his own.

In 2018, Gilligan spoke with Den of Geek about the series to mark the 10-year anniversary of its debut, and he shared a little bit of how he and the show’s staff were able to make it with such a high level of quality.

“I had six or seven of the smartest people I could find surrounding me and we were blessed with the right amount of lead time from our network, from Sony and AMC,” he explained. “Therefore, because I lack confidence, we had the time to triple check that our ideas were sound, that our storytelling was solid, that we’re building on terra firma. Constructing the structure of our story, we had time to really think it through.”

“In fact, the general lack of confidence, I feel, made me strive to dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s and build a better structure story-wise,” he added.

El Camino lands on Netflix and in limited theatrical release on October 11.