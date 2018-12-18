Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Eiza Gonzalez’s Character in ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson introduced his fans to another new character in his Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw Monday, posting a picture with co-star Eiza Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who shot to fame last year after playing Darling in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, will play Madam M in the new film, Johnson revealed.

“On set of HOBBS & SHAW with [Gonzalez] as she brings her character ‘Madam M’ to life. And by ‘brings her character to life’ I mean she walked on set and slapped the s– outta [Jason Statham]. Kidding,” Johnson wrote. “But I’d pay handsomely with my cheat meal cookies to see that slap.”

Johnson went on to say it has been “very cool” to add new characters to the Fast and Furious franchise in the movie.

“Welcome ‘Madam M’ to our franchise. We’ve been waiting for her and her squad of bad a— female force multipliers,” Johns wrote, adding the hashtag “female force multipliers.”

Gonzalez is also in Welcome to Marwen, which opens on Dec. 21, and Alita: Battle Angel, which hits theaters on Feb. 14. She previously starred as Santánico Pandemonium in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series.

Johnson has been providing updates on the highly anticipated film’s production on Instagram throughout the fall and introduced fans to other new characters with similar posts. In October, he posed for a picture with Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Vanessa Kurby, who plays Hattie, the sister of Statham’s Deckard Shaw.

“Hattie loves the following… long walks on the beach, being a bad a– MI6 operative, drinking tequila with Hobbs, and not in that order… Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who’s played by [Statham]. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin’ it with Hobbs,” Johnson wrote.

Hobbs and Shaw is poised to be as action-packed as the main Fast and Furious movies, based on Johnson’s photos and images shared by producer Hiram Garcia. In one photo Garcia shared, Kirby and Johnson are seen running from an exploding car.

“A glimpse of [Johnson] as Hobbs chasing the incredible [Kirby] as Hattie through the streets of London,” Garcia wrote. “After our first take, we all looked at each other and said the same thing. Damn she’s fast!! We are deep into our [Hobbs and Shaw] movie and can’t wait for you guys to see what we are cooking up!”

Johnson also shared another photo earlier this month showing him with a big cut over his left eye.

“Do not go gentle. Long hours of action & fight sequences for HOBBS & SHAW – our Fast & Furious spin-off film,” Johnson wrote in the accompanying caption. “Body, bones and knuckles hurting. Worth a lil’ pain- we’re making something pretty cool for you guys.”

In Hobbs and Shaw, Johnson reprises his role of Luke Hobbs, while Statham plays Shaw again. Idris Elba plays the new villain Brixton. It was directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Lietch and written by Fast and Furious veteran Chris Morgan.

Hobbs and Shaw hits theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.

