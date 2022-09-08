Disney+'s 'Pinocchio' Gets Mixed Reviews on Social Media

The reviews for Disney's live-action Pinocchio are slowly trickling in. There definitely appears to be a mixed response to the film, which came out on Thursday on Disney+. Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

Pinocchio is based on the 1940 classic of the same name. It stars Hanks as puppet-maker Geppetto and Ainsworth as Pinocchio. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key, who voices Honest John, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who voices Jiminy Cricket. The live-action adaptation of the Disney classic has been in the works for a while now, as the project was first announced in 2015.

Now, the flick has finally hit theaters. So, what do the critics have to say about it?