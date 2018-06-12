David Spade’s Most Memorable Movie and TV Roles

David Spade has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades now, and has the career many comedians dream of.

Spade has appeared in major box office comedies and long-running, successful sitcoms alike. He has transitioned seamlessly between stand-up, sketch comedy and acting. He has also broken into animation and voice acting, gaining young fans to stick with him for life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spade is not shy about being proud of his work. On social media, he shares lots of memes relating back to movies he has made in years past. His verified Facebook profile is filled with references to Joe Dirt, and on Instagram he posts screenshots of himself.

Spade is by no means trapped in the past. The actor is still working actively, with at least three movies in post-production at the moment. However, when his sister-in-law passed away this week, many fans took a look back at the actor’s career.

Kate Spade was found in her New York City apartment on Tuesday morning, having died of an apparent suicide. The family was extremely close, and Spade posted a few tributes of Kate on social media.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it,” he wrote on Instagram. “Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still cant believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

In the wake of Spade’s loss, many fans are revisiting his prolific catalogue of work. Here’s a look at some of David Spade‘s most memorable roles.

Joe Dirt

Spade starred as the eponymous Joe Dirt in 2001. The movie remains one of his most iconic roles, and he embraces it as a cultural touchstone.

Tommy Boy

Spade was a close friend of Chris Farley before his passing. The two starred together in Tommy Boy in 1995, marking one of Spade’s first big jumps from TV to movies.

The Benchwarmers

In 2006, Spade took the sports world by storm in The Benchwarmers. He starred alongside Jon Heder at the height of his fame coming off of Napoleon Dynamite.

The Emperor’s New Groove

For millennials, Spade’s most memorable role may be The Emperor’s New Groove. Spade was the voice of Emperor Kuzco, hitting pitch-perfect jokes in the midst of a heartfelt story about arrogance and humility.

Just Shoot Me!

From 1997 to 2003, Spade starred in a sitcom called Just Shoot Me! The NBC classic made six seasons, focused on the quirky staff of a fashion magazine. The show was one of the main works people revisited after Kate Spade’s death, as the real-life fashion designer made a cameo on the show.

Saturday Night Live

Spade first made it onto Saturday Night Live in 1988, working as a writer and occasional cast member. By 1990 he was part of the main cast. He created many beloved returning characters for the show in his time. He was there until 1996, though he has returned twice since as a host.

Grown Ups

In 2010, Spade was part of the all-star cast of Grown Ups, along with Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock and Rob Schneider.

8 Simple Rules

From 2002 to 2005, Spade was in the cast of a sitcom called 8 Simple Rules. The title was reportedly shortened from 8 Simple Rules… For Dating My Teenage Daughter, but changed direction after the death of John Ritter. It featured Spade as the family’s cousin, CJ, starring alongside Kaley Cuoco before she rose to fame in The Big Bang Theory.

Black Sheep

Spade teamed up with Chris Farley again in 1996 for Black Sheep. The movie came out in the same year that Spade left SNL.