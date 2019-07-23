David Hedison, ‘Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea’ and James Bond Star, Dead at 92

David Hedison, who starred on the hit 1960s submarine series Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea and starred in two James Bond movies, died Thursday in Los Angeles, his family said. The actor had more than 90 credits to his name, dating back to the mid-1950s. Hedison was 92.

A family spokeswoman confirmed Hedison’s death to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father,” his family’s statement read. “He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefited from his warm and generous heart. Our dad brought joy and humor wherever he went and did so with great style.”

Hedison’s biggest role was Captain Lee Crane on Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea. From 1964 to 1968, his character worked under Admiral Harriman Nelson (Richard Basehart) in 110 episodes of the series. The show was created by Irwin Allen and based on the 1961 science fiction movie of the same name. It won four Emmys during its run, all in technical categories.

Hedison, who was born in Providence, Rhode Island, studied acting in New York at The Neighborhood Playhouse and The Actors Studios, earning roles in off-Broadway productions. After several roles in early television programs, Hedison made his film debut in 1957’s The Enemy Below, opposite Robert Mitchum.

Hedison famously starred as CIA operative Felix Leiter in two James Bond movies, more than a decade apart. He first played the role in 1973’s Live and Let Die, with Roger Moore as Bond. In 1989, he returned to the role for License to Kill, the last of two films starring Timothy Dalton as 007.

Other film credits include the original The Fly, Son of Robin Hood, The Lost World and The Greatest Story Ever Told.

Hedison continued acting regularly through the early 2000s, appearing in 50 episodes of The Young and the Restless in 2004. His final credited role was small part in the 2017 movie Confessions of a Teenage Jesus Jerk.

Hedison’s wife, Dynasty producer Bridget Hedison, died in February 2016. He is survived by his two daughters, Serena and Alexandra Hedison. Alexandra is also an actress and director, and married actress Jodie Foster in 2014.

His family asks that donations be made in his memory to The Actors Fund, which helps those in the entertainment industry with emergency financial assistance, housing, health care and other services.

Photo credit: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images