Dale Critchlow, ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Actor, Dead at 92

Dale Critchlow, who starred in the cult classic Napoleon Dynamite as Lyle, died in Idaho Falls, Idaho on Feb. 18. He was 92. Critchlow was a farmer, and he became a celebrity in Idaho after appearing in the film. His only other movie appearance came in the 2006 comedy Church Ball.

Critchlow died peacefully at MorningStar Senior Living in Idaho Falls, family members told East Idaho News. His wife, Glenna Critchlow, died in 2008. He is survived by their children, Paul Dale, Norene, Jay Kelly, and Cindy Ann, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In a November 2020 interview with East Idaho News, Critchlow explained how he got his part in Napoleon Dynamite. It all started when two of his black sheep wound up in a group of ewes. His wife then called filmmaker Jared Hess’ mother to ask if one of her boys were there. “He came over, and he had a friend with him. I drove the truck out into the pasture, and the sheep came over. They grabbed those bucks and pushed them into the truck … and we got them out of there,” Critchlow explained.

Later, Hess asked Critchlow if he could take a role in Napoleon Dynamite. Hess directed the film, which he co-wrote with his wife Jerusha Hess. The 2004 movie tells the story of the title character, a socially awkward Idaho teenager played by Jon Heder. Napoleon Dynamite only cost $400,000 to make, but it grossed over $46 million.

Although Critchlow only made one other movie, Napoleon Dynamite made him a local celebrity. Fans would ask for his autograph or even selfies when they saw him. “I went to a wedding reception in Salt Lake, and me and my oldest son were just waiting for the reception to start,” Critchlow recalled in 2020. “This guy comes by, and he said, ‘Hey, I seen you in a show!’ He took some pictures.”

Critchlow and Glenna were married for almost 60 years before his death. In 2020, he said his favorite holiday memory was their first Christmas when she got him a red shirt and tie and he gave her a cedar chest. As for the most important life lessons he learned, Critchlow noted that it is important to help those who help you. “It pays to be a little daring but not too daring,” he said. “When people help you, help them back if you can.”