‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Reviving Fan Favorite Comedy Movie Franchise After 14-Year Hiatus

Well, this is dope. Harold & Kumar are headed back to the big screen.

The stoner comedy franchise is getting new life courtesy of Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Those three created Cobra Kai, Netflix’s Emmy-nominated sequel to the Karate Kid films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hurwitz and Schlossberg will direct, marking a full-circle moment for the two as their career got higher than outer space after writing 2004’s Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, the first film in the franchise.

The films revolve around Harold Lee (John Cho) and Kumar Patel (Kal Penn), two Asian-American stoners who often get themselves in varying amounts of trouble. In each film, at some point along the way, they run into Neil Patrick Harris playing a fictionalized version of himself.

Cho and Penn are expected to return for the new entry, although Harris’ involvement is unclear. (Is it really Harold & Kumar without Neil Patrick Harris, though?)

The last two films, 2008’s Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay and 2011’s A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas 3D, were successful, but the series has been oddly dormant since.

With Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season wrapping up earlier this year, it makes sense that the duo would return to the franchise that made them famous.

“We’re fired up to bring Harold and Kumar back in a return to the unapologetically R-rated, smoke-filled chaos that started it all,” Hurwitz and Schlossberg said jointly in a statement to THR. “It’s high time they puff and pass their wisdom onto a new generation. Just don’t tell their kids.”