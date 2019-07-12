Christoph Waltz Reportedly Returning for ‘Bond 25’ as Legendary Villain

Christoph Waltz is reportedly returning for Bond 25 as legendary villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, after being seen at Pinewood Studios, where the film is shooting. Waltz first portrayed the character in 2015s Spectre, the 24th Bond film, though he had been going by the name Franz Oberhauser. Bond fans will remember that Blofeld is actually a longtime bond baddie, who was first portrayed by Donald Pleasence in the 1967 Bond movie, You Only Live Twice.

The character later appeared in four more films before Spectre: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), For Your Eyes Only (1981), and Never Say Never Again (1983). There is currently no official word from producers that he will appear in the new film, but Variety first reported the news, and speculation has been running wild on social media.

Bond 25 does not have an announced official title, but Daniel Craig will be returning to the role of 007, with Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, and Jeffrey Wright returning as well. Newcomers this time around include, Rami Malek (as the film’s main villain) and Ana de Armas.

Exclusive:Hello Mr Waltz… we’ve been expecting you.#ChristophWaltz is back as #Blofeld in ⁦@007⁩ #Bond25 , shooting scenes at Pinewood studios . When a visitor spotted him , Waltz insisted , “You haven’t seen me.” pic.twitter.com/g1X91cEJbf — Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) July 11, 2019

Regarding Waltz’s potential return, one Twitter user said, “Just imagine the possibilities with Blofeld back for #Bond25. I’m certain they’ll make up for the super crappy version of him we got in SPECTRE this time round. Just imagine Christoph Waltz and Rami Malek sharing the screen and working together to destroy Bond. So exciting.”

“The Christoph Waltz return is something I half expected (kinda like a particular “surprise casting cameo” in far from home) and I’m happy it is happening. Now do better than Spectre or we will have words,” someone else stated.

Christoph Waltz (allegedly) filming #Bond25 at Pinewood explains why he wasn’t at the Spanish press conference for #WoodyAllen‘s new movie the other day, which he is also starring in. I have a feeling Blofeld isn’t in the movie a great deal. — Dene Kernohan (@Dene71) July 12, 2019

“Christoph Waltz back as Blofeld in Bond 25, fantastic actor who plays a great villain and did good in the role in Spectre, despite the uneccesarily personal backstory and the final acts immense clutter,” another person offered. “Hopefully this next film paces things out better and allows Waltz to flex.”

Bond 25 is scheduled to open in theaters on April 8, 2020.