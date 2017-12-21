‘Jemima’ Bonds? Christoph Waltz Scorns the Idea of a Female 007

Christoph Waltz is attacking the idea of a female James Bond movie. In an interview with Mr Porter, Waltz “decidedly” said the idea of casting an actress as James Bonds would not work.

“Why? Because [Italian feminist journalist] Oriana Fallaci said so? Come on. Have your own movie if you want. Why does it have to be James Bond? What would be her first name? Jemima? My answer is decidedly not,” Waltz said, offering no further explanation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 61-year-old Inglorious Basterds villain has been rumored to be involved in the two next Bond installments, although he denied it to the magazine, which described him as “playfully incensed” by the suggestion “that in the post-[Harvey] Weinstein era a female Bond might have some merit.”

Waltz appeared as Ernst Stavro Blofeld in 2015’s, Spectre, the 24th Bond film, and denied those rumors as well, until the film hit theaters.

Of Weinstein himself (who was a longtime collaborator with Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained director Quentin Tarantino), Waltz said, “I don’t think my contribution or opinion about intolerable behaviour is in any way required.”

Waltz’s next movie is Downsizing, set to hit theaters on Friday, with Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig. The dystopian satire explores a way of saving the environment by shrinking humans and therefore their consumption of diminishing resources.

Damon missed the film’s premiere this week after receiving backlash for several controversial comments surrounding the sexual abuse reckoning taking over Hollywood.

A rep for Damon, who stars in the satirical film, told The Hollywood Reporter that he was out of town for a “family matter” related to his ill father, but he had been continuously criticized in recent weeks for his complaints that men who aren’t predators don’t get enough credit.

“We’re in this watershed moment, and it’s great, but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole s—load of guys — the preponderance of men I’ve worked with — who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected,” Damon told Business Insider while promoting the science-fiction film set to release this week.

“I don’t do that, and most of the people I know don’t do that,” he said.

Damon’s similar comments from last week also drew criticism from his ex-girlfriend and Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver and actress Alyssa Milano.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation,” he told ABC News’ Popcorn With Peter Travers.

“Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?” he continued.

Although Damon’s absence at the Downsizing premiere comes hot on the heels of his controversial comments, he also did not attend an event in October due to a “family emergency.” He was the recipient of the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence, and was a no-show after making an urgent trip back to Boston, Massachusetts.