Christina Ricci and John Cusack Investigate Technological Terrors In ‘Distorted’

Actors Christina Ricci and John Cusack are returning to the world of horror, as they’ve both been cast in the upcoming film Distorted from director Rob W. King.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“The film follows Lauren Curran (Ricci), an artist who suffers from bi-polar disorder and who is recovering from a devastating personal tragedy—the loss of a child. Plagued by disturbing memories and fears for her own safety, Lauren and her devoted husband Russel (Brendan Fletcher) decide to move from a perilous neighborhood to the luxurious, safe and beautiful surroundings of The Pinnacle, an apartment building that boasts ultra modern design features and integrated security systems. But Lauren begins to suspect the building has a dark side to it.

“She seeks the help of Vernon Sarsfield (John Cusack), a phantom-like investigative journalist whose interest is cyber conspiracy. Together, they begin to suspect The Pinnacle’s mysterious owner may be using the building’s state-of-the-art control systems to subliminally subjugate its unsuspecting residents.”

Neither Ricci nor Cusack are strangers to genre films, having starred in a variety of them throughout their careers.

Ricci, in fact, got her start in films that blended horror with comedy, like The Addams Family films and Casper. As her career progressed, she went on to take roles in more mature horror films like Sleepy Hollow and Cursed.

Cusack waited a little longer to delve into horror, eventually taking roles in films like Identity and 1408. The actor even went on to portray one of the biggest icons of horror, playing Edgar Allen Poe in The Raven.

Fletcher has become a genre staple in his own right, starting early by starring in multiple episodes of the Goosebumps TV series. From there, he went on to star in films like Freddy Vs. Jason and multiple installments in the BloodRayne and Ginger Snaps franchises.

