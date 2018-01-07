‘Bye Felicia!’ Actress Opened up Her Own Restaurant

If you’ve been on social at all over the past few years, you’ve probably seen somebody use the meme “Bye Felicia!” went they want to tell somebody to go away.

The meme originates from the 1995 comedy Friday where the character Felisha Parker (the meme unintentionally misspelled the name when it became popular) gets turned down by both Ice Cube and Chris Tucker‘s characters when she asks them for marijuana and to borrow one of their cars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actress who played Felisha, Angela Means, had a few acting roles throughout the ’90s like House Party 3 and shows like In Living Color and Cousin Skeeter, but hasn’t been in a theatrically-released film since 1999’s A Luv Tale.

But Parker has kept herself plenty busy since her acting days. In a recent interview with Munchies.com, she now owns and operates a vegan soul food restaurant in Los Angeles called Jackfruit Café.

“Coming into the hood, I had to do this,” Parker said in her interview with Munchies. “I had to do a soul food spread … to get people’s attention and to let them know I do know what I’m doing. I can cook. Trust me, I got you.”

Parker said she was originally shocked when “Bye Felicia!” became a viral sensation.

“There’s a reason for it; I just have to figure out what the reason is,” Parker said. “I’ll find out why it’s come back so big, and why me.”

She told the site she doesn’t like to draw too much attention to her viral fame, but the restaurant does have a “Bye Felicia” bell customers can ring.

Jackfruit Café has been in business for around four months and is located on Crenshaw Boulevard in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.