9 Great Breakup Movies

Breakups are a part of almost everyone’s dating experiences. One of the go-to tactics for dealing with said breakup is sulking indoors, and it helps to have films about similar situations to help you process the events.

Some breakup films are all about wallowing in the past with a theme of “Tis better to have loved and lost: Than never to have loved at all.” Others are all about moving on because what was there actually was not good in the first place. And some are all about picking your self up and showing your ex what they are missing out on.

Regardless of how one if feeling about his or her uncoupling, these breakup films have something to offer.

Scroll through to see our picks.

‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a modern classic and it widely regarded as an essential entry into the romance genre.

The reason for this is the mix of mind-bending imagery and wild story themes that collide with grounded, vulnerable emotion.

The Michel Gondry-directed film is all about a man (Jim Carrey) who discovers his ex-girlfriend (Kate Winslet) has undergone an experimental procedure to wipe her mind of their entire relationship. He then wishes to do the same.

As Carrey’s character undergoes the procedure, the viewer sees his mind process the various aspects of his relationship, ultimately learning to let go.

‘500 Days of Summer’

Another beloved entry in the romance genre is 500 Days of Summer, which stars Joseph Gordon Levitt and Zooey Deschanel.

Like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 500 Days of Summer revisits the various memories of a failed relationship. However, it is done in a much more grounded way.

It shows how every relationship may seem perfect, but it can be littered with flaws. It also shows that sometimes no matter how hard one can try to a rekindle a flame that has gone out, some times it just is not worth it.

‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is all about a down-on-his-luck guy who digs himself out off a dreadful situation.

Peter Bretter (Jason Segal) gets dumped by his famous girlfriend Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell) in humiliating fashion and just can not cope. He decides to try and shake his depression by travelling to Hawaii for a vacation.

Much to his surprise, he finds out Sarah and her rockstar boyfriend (Russell Brand) are staying at the same resort. As one would expect, hilarity and awkwardness ensues.

‘The Break-Up’

The Break-Up is a unique take on a breakup film, being as the two parties involved are forced to be around each other constantly.

A couple’s (Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston) relationship ends, but they still have a condominium together. They take passive aggressive measures against each other in an attempt to force the other out.

‘High Fidelity’

One of John Cusack’s most beloved roles comes in this 2000 flick, High Fidelity.

This music-filled flick sees Cusack’s character being dumped and revisiting each of his past relationships to figure out just what is wrong with him.

The film has gone on to be a long-lasting favorite in the rom-com genre, plus its killer soundtrack is great enough to spin outside of the film.

‘John Tucker Must Die’

In a decade full of teen films about love and heartbeak, John Tucker Must Die stands tall as one of the most fun.

This oft-forgotten revenge flick is all about a trio of teens (Ashanti, Sophia Bush, Arielle Kebbel) who realize they are all dating the same jock, John Tucker (Jesse Metcalfe). They set out on a series of tasks meant to humiliate him before ultimately settling on one plot.

They get an unrelated girl (Brittany Snow) to trick John Tucker into falling in love only to break his heart in the end.

‘The Big Sick’

The Big Sick is a big stranger of a format for a breakup film, which is one of the reasons it is so great. It tells of the peculiar true story of the early days of the film’s writers, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon.

This 2017 rom-com sees Kumail (played by Nanjiani himself) fall in love with Emily (portrayed by Zoe Kazan) before breaking up early on in the film due to his reluctance to tell his judgmental family about her. Then tragedy strikes as Kazan’s character suddenly falls ill and becomes unconscious in a hospital.

Kumail is then faced with proving to her parents (Holly Hunter, Ray Romano) that he still truly loves Emily and going against his parents’ wishes to date the love of his life.

‘Legally Blonde’

Legally Blonde might not seem like a go-to breakup film, but there is more to it that you may remember.

The 2001 comedy sees high-maintenance sorority girl Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) deal with being dumped by her longtime boyfriend (Matthew Davis) for being too dumb. She pulls herself out of depression to prove herself in the law program her ex is enrolled in.

It is a high mark in Witherspoon’s career that will use its silliness and style to help lift anyone out of breakup rut.

‘Lady Bird’

The Oscar-nominated flick Lady Bird is about far more than breakups, but a pair of relationships in the film help prove its central focus.

Lady Bird shows is all about a high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) trying to prove herself in a world that just wants to put her down.

Through the course of her senior year, she engages in two vastly different relationships that ultimately her realize that she should focus on being the best version of herself possible, all while enjoying her time with friends while she can.