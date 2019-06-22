Bond 25: Rami Malek Refutes ‘Fabricated’ Reports About On-Set Issues

While there have been a couple of surprising behind-the-scenes incidents during the filming of the 25th James Bond movie, actor Rami Malek insists there are “fabricated” reports out there.

Since production started on the film this year, there have been two major on-set incidents. In May, star Daniel Craig was injured during filming in Jamaica, which meant the actor playing 007 was not able to work for a period of time. Then on June 4, producers said the Pinewood Studios set was damaged during a controlled explosion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There were also rumors that Malek would not be able to film all his scenes with Craig and the Bohemian Rhapsody star would be forced to leave the film. But that is not true.

“The key scenes is something that was fabricated,” Malek told Digital Spy. “But the thing is, Daniel was injured, so they are shooting what they can. I talked to [director Cary Fukunaga] yesterday and the schedule has been altered. I know that. But with a franchise like this, I think they have it together. They have it figured out by now.”

Maleck confirmed he filmed scenes in Norway for a week, but Craig was not there.

“That’s where I got to work with Cary Fukunaga and our incredible cinematographer, Linus Sandgren,” Malek told Digital Spy. “They are a great team. So far, so good. So far, so great.”

Malek is working on Bond 25 while still working on the fourth and final season of USA Network’s Mr. Robot in New York.

“This has been one of the most difficult seasons of Mr Robot to shoot,” Malek said. “But during the hiatuses, or weeks off, I have had the luxury and privilege of going to work on the next James Bond film. It is taxing. I will not lie; it is very, very taxing.”

Malek also discussed his villain character, telling Digital Spy he and Fukunaga made sure the character’s motives were not connected with a religious ideology just because of his Egyptian heritage.

“Another thing that I discussed with Cary; I said we cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion,” the 38-year-old said. “That’s not something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out. But that was clearly not his vision.”

Malek also said he does feel the pressure to give a good performance in a Bond film, especially having grown up with the films.

“The one thing I have going for me is I played one beloved Brit in Freddie Mercury and I pulled that off, so I feel like I can possibly have a shot at playing the villain in a Bond film,” Malek said, before adding that his villain character is not necessarily British like Bond.

Bond 25 is scheduled for release on April 3, 2020, in the U.K. and April 8, 2020, in the U.S. Aside from Malek and Craig, the cast includes several veterans of the Craig-starring Bond movies. Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Lea Seydoux all-star in the movie.

Earlier this year, Malek won an Oscar for playing Queen singer Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. He also won a Golden Globe for the performance, and has an Emmy for playing Elliot Anderson in Mr. Robot.

Mr. Robot Season 4 is expected to air later this year.

Photo credit: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images