Blake Shelton Joins Cast of STX Animated Feature, ‘UglyDolls’

Blake Shelton is the latest star to join the STX animated feature UglyDolls, an upcoming film based on the line of plush dolls of the same name.

Deadline reports that Shelton will voice the character of OX, the unofficial Mayor of Uglyville, and will perform original songs for the movie as well.

Shelton confirmed the news in a video shared on social media Wednesday.

Blake has a special announcement for us y’all! @uglydolls – Team BS pic.twitter.com/8D1pb72jVW — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 20, 2018

“I just wanted to hop on here and tell you something very special,” Shelton said in the clip.

“And that is that I am OX, the Mayor of Uglyville,” he continued with a laugh before holding up an OX doll. “He’s gonna sound a lot like me ’cause it’s gonna be my voice.”

The “I Lived It” singer will join fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson in the film, with Clarkson set to star as lead character Moxy.

The movie follows Moxy and her friends as they struggle with feeling different and unloved and embark on a journey of self-discovery to learn that what really matters is who you truly are. The movie will launch the franchise, as an animated series has already been given a full series order by Hulu.

“The UglyDolls’ universal message celebrating our differences and individuality really resonates with me, and when STX showed me how incredible ‘UglyDolls’ will look and feel, I jumped at being part of that world. I can’t wait to start working with the team at STX, the cast and filmmakers,” Clarkson said in a statement, via Variety.

The line of dolls encourage fans the notion of the word “ugly” and use it as a positive adjective to celebrate things that make us unique, encouraging people to embrace their differences.

Other stars attached to the project include Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Wanda Sykes and Gabriel Iglesias.

UglyDolls will be released on May 10, 2019.

In addition to lending his voice to a movie, Shelton is also expanding his entertainment empire in another way in 2019, with a new location of his Ole Red restaurant set to open in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in the spring. Shelton currently has two locations of the franchise, one in his home state of Oklahoma and another in Nashville, Tennessee. A fourth location is set to open in Orlando, Florida, in 2020.

He will also continue to coach on The Voice, which returns for its 15th season on Monday, Sept. 24 on NBC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Tara Ziemba