These Are the Scariest Haunted Houses in America

With summer having officially come to an end, the fall season has begun and along with it comes Halloween. To celebrate the upcoming release of The Houses October Built 2, the scariest haunted houses in America have been compiled into a convenient map, which you can view below.

If the selections of frightening haunted attractions above aren’t enticing enough, the map even indicates which locations were featured in the film itself.

The original film explored a group of friends trying to find the most frightening haunted houses in the country, which took them to a variety of places. The filmmakers went on to pursue the mysterious “Blue Skeleton” group, which resulted in a near-fatal encounter. The sequel shows some of the friends reuniting to go further into the world of haunted houses, as their original footage went viral and gained them celebrity. Their new adventures prove so dire that it could put an end to their investigations permanently.

While traveling around the country to visit haunted attractions might sound fun for some, the experience of making the film proved to be so overwhelming for the filmmakers, they had to take a break from the horror world for six months.

“For two years of our life, it’s just always been haunts and we even stepped away,” writer/director Bobby Roe revealed to PopCulture.com. “We tried to get away from it. We thought, ‘We need something lighthearted for six months,’ and we ended up writing a children’s book.”

He added, “Thank God Halloween is only one day of the year because we would do it all year long, and now that these haunts are opening on Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day and July 4th, you can’t hide from it. It’s coming, and so it might be a 365 holiday when it’s all said and done.”

The Houses October Built 2 will be unleashed in select theaters and on VOD September 22.

